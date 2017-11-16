Verizon has rolled out some new exclusive devices today, and they won't cost you an arm and a leg. More like a finger—maybe just the tip of one. The Asus ZenFone V Live is available today for $168 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab E launches for $249.99.

The ZenFone V is cheap because it packs modest hardware, but not everyone needs the latest and greatest. Under the hood, this phone has Snapdragon 425, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Outside, you've got a 5-inch 720p display, and you can charge it via a USB type-C port. It's nice to see a budget phone with a modern port. It's $168 full price, or you can pay $8 per month.

The new tablet offering comes with 1.5GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and 32GB of storage. It's not clear what SoC it runs, but it's probably not great. The tablet as an 8-inch 1280x800 display as well. The Samsung Galaxy Tab E is a little more spendy at $249.99 or you can pay $10.41 per month. Verizon also offers a 2-year contract that lowers the price to $149.99, but you really should not do that.