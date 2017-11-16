When 280 characters aren't enough...

Back in September, a developer discovered a hidden feature in Android's Twitter app that would allow you to type out several tweets and queue them to send one by one, making it easier for anyone to launch a "tweetstorm" without having to type and send each tweet individually. Back then, the feature wasn't activated yet, but it now appears to be going live for some users.

Without the change, the compose screen shows your avatar on the top right and a blue Tweet button on the right side of the attachment bar, next to the character counter/circle. With the change, a new Tweet all button replaces your avatar, and a + icon is found next to the character counter. Tap this and you can link multiple tweets together. The interface also shows you the different tweets, so you can still edit and change each one before you send them. Once you're done writing your tweetstorm, you tap Tweet all and the tweets will be queued up in the correct order.

No tweetsorm feature (left), tweetstorm feature (right)

I'm not sure if this is a server-side switch or if it requires the alpha version of Twitter: I can see it on v7.24.0 alpha (APK Mirror link), but Scott doesn't have it on 7.22.0 stable (APK Mirror link). Your mileage may vary, but your best bet is to grab the alpha version and see if you have it.