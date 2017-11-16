It's always fun when the default wallpapers for a new device - be it from HTC, Samsung, Google, or someone else - are uploaded for everyone to enjoy. After a few months of rumors, the OnePlus 5T was officially announced earlier today, and now you can grab all the new wallpaper images included with the phone.

Hampus Olsson, who designed the wallpapers for OnePlus, shared high-resolution versions of them on his personal blog. If you go the source link below, he provides a .zip file that includes all of them in both 1080p and 4K resolutions.

They're all designed for the 5T's 18:9 display, so they're perfect for other tall phones like the S8, Note8, and Pixel 2 XL. I definitely think Olsson did a great job with these backgrounds, and I'll probably be using a few of them on my Pixel.