Oreo's era is in full swing and the next device to get the chocolate and cream treat is HTC's U11. Back in August, when Oreo officially launched, HTC said it would be bringing the new software version to the U11, U Ultra, and HTC 10, and the first one appears to have won the race.
Twitter user @shimonips tweeted that he got the update notification on his Taiwan unit of the U11. The update weighs 1.33GB and pushes the build number up to 2.31.709.1. It should also come with all the Oreo goodies, including PIP, Autofill API, notification channels, and more.
OMG, Oreo update is live for #HTCU11! (TW unit)
Totally didn't expect @htc to drop the update this early. 😱
cc @LlabTooFeR pic.twitter.com/dJwJAfmO9l
— Shimon Das (@shimonips) November 15, 2017
So if you have an HTC U11, the wait for Oreo may not be long. Check your phone and hope that the update is rolling out to your country and variant too.
