In its never-ending quest to improve the way you search and speed up your way to more information, Google appears to be trying a new approach with its Search suggestions. As you can see in the screenshot above, at the bottom of the list after recent searches, there are 4 more locally relevant suggestions.

These are for movie timings nearby, the latest cricket scores, word translations, and the latest Bollywood movies. As you can guess, those suggestions are relevant to our tipster, and carry a grey icon next to them probably to denote that they're different from recent searches and other suggestions.

This is the first time we spot this kind of local suggestions in Search, but it isn't the first time Google tries something new with suggestions as a whole. We recently saw the new thumbnails, we once saw a very weird interface with bubbles, and if you're lucky you might also get suggestions on top of Gboard while typing. That's only to name a few.

Let us know if you've been seeing these localized suggestions and what kind of options were there. I'm curious to know whether they're the same for everyone in a region or they're adapted to every user and their history of searches as well.