The holiday season is upon us, and that means it's time for big deals on this year's crop of smartphones. T-Mobile has an attractive offer starting tomorrow (November 17th) on multiple phones. Just buy one phone, and you can get another from the same manufacturer free. Well, free after rebate.

The buy one, get one (BOGO) deal covers phones from Samsung, LG, and Apple (I'm including this just for completeness). So, you can get a Note 8 and get another Note 8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8 Plus free. If you get a V30, you can have another V30 or a G6 free. Note: it's always the phone of equal or lesser price that's free.

There are several catches, as usual. While the deal is available to all new or existing customers, you need to open a new line for one of the phones. Additionally, you must be on a monthly payment plan. It'll take about six weeks to get the prepaid card with your rebate on it, at which time you can pay off one of the phones. If you cancel the line, the full remaining balance comes due.

Additionally, Tmo's MetroPCS subsidiary is offering a deal on the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime. New customers who opt for unlimited data can get it free, and MetroPCS is throwing in a year of Amazon Prime.