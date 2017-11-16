If $349,99 for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is too rich for your blood, the company has another Bluetooth headphones solution for you: the (very poorly named) SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II. These usually retail for $279.99, but have been discounted to just $199 at a ton of stores.

The AE2 SoundLink (no, I'm not writing out 'SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II' every time) features everything you'd expect a pair of Bose Bluetooth headphones to have: good sound, a comfortable fit, and an understated design. You can also connect it to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, and switching between them is as easy as flicking a switch on an earcup. I personally own an AE2 SoundLink headset, and I have nothing but good things to say about it. Unfortunately, charging is done via microUSB, but USB-C wasn't the standard when these were released. A carrying case is included.

A variety of retailers are offering the AE2 SoundLink at this discounted $199 price, including Amazon, B&H, Target, Newegg, and more. The headphones just underwent an official price drop to $229, and now's your chance to get them for an additional $30 less. Both black/blue and white/gold combos are available ('the dress,' anyone?). Links to all the retailers are below.