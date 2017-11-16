Acer has made a name for itself designing and selling good bang-for-your-buck Chromebooks. I came away rather impressed with the Chromebook 15 (2017) not too long ago, despite some shortcuts made to keep the price low. Moving on, though, we're seeing yet another sale on one of Acer's other models; the Chromebook 14 for Work (CP5-471-312N) has dropped to $389.99 on Acer's U.S. store, a savings of $210.

This is $40 less than the last time we saw this laptop go on sale. For your money, you're getting a 14" FHD IPS display, a Core i3-6100U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3,950mAh 3-cell LiPo battery. Another highlight is that Android apps work out of the box on the stable channel, even though this model does not have a touchscreen.

I have to admit, I'm pretty tempted by this deal. If it interests you, then head on over to the source link below.