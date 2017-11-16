PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast and Sony today announced that Xfinity TV customers will soon be able to access their cable service via the Xfinity TV Partner app on Sony’s Android TVs. Beginning in 2018, Xfinity TV customers with Sony’s Android TVs will be able to enjoy live and on demand programming, including local broadcast and Public Educational and Governmental channels, as well as their cloud DVR recordings via the Xfinity TV Partner app. They will also enjoy the seamless design and rich programming data of the Emmy Award-winning X1 guide.

“We’re pleased to partner with Comcast in bringing their Xfinity TV application to Sony Android TVs, allowing our customers to directly access great content on Sony 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) TVs,” said Kevin Brinkman, Director, Product Marketing, TV & Projector. “We look forward to working closely with Comcast to deliver consistently high-quality programming to our best in class smart TVs, combining Android TV streaming with the immersion of 4K HDR experiences via their advanced managed network.”

Last year, Comcast launched the Xfinity TV Partner Program to expand the range of retail devices Xfinity TV customers can use to access the programming that is included with their subscription. The Xfinity TV Partner Program leverages open standard HTML5 technology, providing a common framework for smart TV, TV-connected and IP-enabled retail device manufacturers to develop an Xfinity TV Partner app for their devices. All content within the Xfinity TV Partner app is delivered over Comcast’s secure private managed network, enabling customers to access and enjoy their cable service on devices like Sony Android TVs, without the need to lease a traditional set-top box from Comcast.

"We remain focused on providing our customers with more choice and flexibility in how, when and where they access the content included with their Xfinity TV subscription,” said Mike Gatzke, Vice President, Video Subscription Services, Comcast Cable. “Providing our customers with the highest quality entertainment experiences across devices remains a top priority, so we are thrilled to partner with Sony to give our customers access to the Xfinity TV app directly on Sony Smart TVs.”

Comcast expects to launch the Xfinity TV Partner app on Sony Android TVs in 2018.

Partners who are interested in including the Xfinity TV Partner app on their devices can visit https://developer.xfinity.com/cableapp or contact Comcast directly via email at [email protected].

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.