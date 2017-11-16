Android Auto has been hitting more and more cars. Having just reached one Italian car manufacturer, Google's in-car OS has just spread to another: Alfa Romeo. Two models are listed as compatible, with another two as 'coming soon.' It's also reached another Fiat and two aftermarket head unit companies you've probably never heard of.

Without further ado, here's the list of new cars getting Android Auto:

Alfa Romeo 2018+ Giuletta 2018+ MiTo 2018+ Giulia (coming soon) 2018+ Stelvio (coming soon)

Fiat 2017+ 500X



We've also been informed that two head unit manufacturers, 'CVTE' and 'MMAUTO,' are now supported. However, we've never heard of these companies, and we doubt you'll ever come in contact with any of their products. For Alfa Romeo, while the Giulia and Stelvio are currently listed as 'coming soon,' we received a tip from a reader saying that the option for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is already live on Alfa Romeo's Stelvio configurator in Switzerland. However, this isn't showing up for the US and UK websites. Whatever the case may be, expect to see Android Auto come to a 2018 model year Alfa Romeo near you.