Keeping track of what you're watching on TV is an absolute nightmare at the moment; there are just too many great series and not enough time. As with most problems we face these days, there's an app for that. TV Show Favs is a powerful tool that helps you track and manage the viewing of your favorite shows, with all sorts of useful features such as calendar integration and reminder notifications. The devs will probably be the first to admit it hasn't always been the prettiest app (Holo everywhere), but that changes with the latest update.
Out with the old (left) and in with the new (center and right).
Back in the summer, we wrote about a beta test for a material redesign of the app, and now version 4.0 is ready for primetime. The app has been rebuilt from the ground up, including entirely new branding, and it certainly looks the part. Navigation has been completely overhauled; there's now a slide out hamburger menu plus a trendy new five-option bottom bar. The whole experience feels fresher, with lovely material animations all over the place, too. Here's the full changelog:
WHAT'S NEW
Other new features like day and night themes and a redesigned widget are sure to prove popular with users. I will probably give the app a try now that it's been given a fresh lick of paint. If you're a long-time user, let us know what you think of the new update in the comments. You can update via the Play Store link below, or sideload it manually from APKMirror.
