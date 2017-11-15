Fossil unveiled two new smartwatches back in September, the Q Venture and Q Explorist. Unlike the company's previous watches, they had a fully round display (no 'flat tire,' like the Moto 360). Now Fossil has released another model aimed at sports use, called the 'Q Control.'

This is Fossil's first sports-oriented smartwatch, so as you might expect, it comes with a silicone strap. You can still swap it out for another 20mm watch band, if you'd like. As for specifications, it has Android Wear 2.0, a 45mm casing, and a hear rate sensor. Fossil says you can use it to track swimming workouts with its 5 ATM water resistance, so you don't have to worry about getting it wet. Just don't take it diving.

You can buy it right now from Fossil's website at the link below for $275. That's definitely on the expensive side, especially considering the lack of NFC or LTE connectivity, but it doesn't look like a bad watch by any means.