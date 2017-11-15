It's Wednesday, so I'm back once again with some more app sales for you all. The list is extremely short today, if you couldn't tell already. While there aren't the notable entries that I noted on Monday, the smaller post today should make most of you happy.
Free
Apps
- Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Music Translator (Recognition) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Round Corners $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- BlackO PRO🔥 Dark Wallpapers $3.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- 🚨 Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $3.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
- Board Game Stats: Play tracking for tabletop games $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
Games
- Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Spider Solitaire 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Comments