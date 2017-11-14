It has been a slow journey, but Google has been hard at work giving more Chromebooks access to Android app support. The Play Store arrived on 17 more Chromebooks last month, and now Google has added a few more to the growing list.

First off, the Acer Chromebook 11 (C740) and Dell Chromebook 11 (7310) now have Android app support in the Chrome OS Beta channel. If you have either of those Chromebooks, and you can't wait for the feature to be finished, switching to the Beta channel is pretty easy. Be warned - you can't switch back to the stable channel without wiping your Chromebook's local data.

The HP Chromebook 13 G1, Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook, and Samsung Chromebook 3 now have the Play Store in the Chrome OS stable channel. The HP model already had it in the Beta channel, but as far as I'm aware, the Samsung and Lenovo ones didn't have Android app support at all until now.