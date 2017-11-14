Like any organization set up by the Joint Development Foundation, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) is a group of companies set up to collaborate on the introduction of a technological standard. In the case of AOMedia, its purpose is specifically to accelerate the development and adoption of a new video compression codec called AV1.

The open-source standard intends to deliver consistent, high-quality video that's scalable and optimized for internet delivery. Interoperability is a key concern, and so far big players in the tech industry have signed on as board members, including Amazon, ARM, Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, and NVIDIA.

Facebook is a welcome addition, and it joins the board as a founding member. In 2014, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that “In five years, most of [Facebook] will be video," which shows that the company understands the importance of moving pictures going forward. By the end of 2015, Facebook estimated that it had roughly 8 billion daily video views, which is about twice as many as YouTube. Both Google and Facebook are clearly integral to the future of online video, so it's good to see them both on the board of Alliance for Open Media where they can influence its future.