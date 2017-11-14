I think my favorite part of the holiday season is all of the sales that you can find on various items. Among those, phones are commonplace. It's a great time to pick up yesteryear's goodies at very low prices. This Deal Alert is just that: B&H has the black Sony Xperia XZ (F8331) for $304.99, saving you $70.

It's no secret that Sony's phones usually push the envelope on what one might consider a reasonable price, but the company's devices almost always dip lower after a few months. The Xperia XZ is over a year old at this point, but if you're into Sony's design language, then it's a pretty decent buy, especially since this is the lowest we've ever seen this phone go for. $305 gets you a 5.2" FHD IPS display, a Snapdragon 820, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 23MP/13MP cameras, and a 2,900mAh battery. Since this is the U.S. version, the fingerprint sensor is disabled (Sony has got to figure out that legal/licensing issue one of these days).

While not the most impressive phone for your $305, it's still not bad. If the black model doesn't suit you, the white version is just a tad more at $314.99, while going to the blue side will cost you $319.99. And remember, this is B&H, so there's no sales tax collected outside of New York and New Jersey.