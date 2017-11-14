When it comes to Bluetooth earphones, you can either go high-end and pay a hundred or several hundreds of dollars for a set, or look for cheap almost no-name brands on Amazon and see if there's something that can do the job without emptying your wallet. The Anker Soundbuds Curve fall in the latter category, but they do at least have the privilege of carrying the Anker brand name with them, and that usually means good quality at a very decent price.

Based on the Curve's 4.2 average rating from more than 560 reviews, I'd say that holds true in this case. And now you can get them for even less. The MSRP was $69.99, but my CamelCamelCamel friend tells me they've been averaging $35-40 over the past few months. Even when we spotted them at a discount in September, they were $32.99. Now they're $25.99.

For this very reasonable price, you get a pair of Bluetooth 4.1 earphones with an ear loop design that should help stabilize them. If you're like me and earphones with fins easily fall out of your ears, this could be a good solution. Other features include an impressive 12.5 battery life, aptX codec support, and a water-resistant shell with internal hydrophobic nano-coating (no clear IP rating mentioned). You also get several silicon and foam tips, a carry case, and a couple of clips in the box. Not bad. It's MicroUSB, but at the price did you even expect it to be USB-C?

When you factor in all of this and the $25.99 price, I think we can all agree that there's a lot of value for the money in this set compared to other brands. It could be a great backup earphone for someone who already has a main set, or a nice starter for someone who doesn't want to pay a lot for a new pair of earphones but has to because a lot of phones are skipping the 3.5mm headset plug. Either way, shipping should be free on Amazon and the link to grab them is below. I don't know how long they'll be discounted for, so you might want to act quickly.