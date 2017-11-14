Google has been extending Android Pay into several new countries lately. The payment system arrived in Ukraine last month, along with the Czech Republic and Brazil this month. Earlier today, Google announced that yet another country is getting Android Pay - Slovakia.

In a post on the company's blog, Google revealed that Slovakia would receive Android Pay "soon." There wasn't an exact date listed, but at least it has been confirmed. The list of supported banks also hasn't been stated, so we'll likely have to wait until the feature goes live to know that.

You can see the original post from Google at the source link below.