Amazon and Google's relationship over the past few years has been nothing short of an epic love-war popcorn-worthy chess battle. Amazon removes Chromecasts from its store, Google disables YouTube on Echo Shows, Amazon removes the Prime Video app from the Play Store then for some reason returns it. Now in one surprisingly nice move, Amazon has added Chromecast support to its Music app, maybe finally realizing that locking users out of certain functions or devices doesn't do it any good.
The Chromecast integration has been showing up for a couple of weeks inside the Amazon Music app: TechHive reported it at the start of the month, but at the time it was only showing for some devices. Now it appears that the rollout has been made official as the the Amazon Music app's changelog was updated to mention it:
WHAT'S NEW
If you're an Amazon Music subscriber, give it a go and let us know if it's working for you. Technically, this should allow you to listen to your tunes on your Chromecasts, including the TV, your Chromecast built-in speakers, your Google Homes, and your Assistant speakers. It's a manual process and doesn't work with voice commands: you'll have to use the app and cast to them, but at least it's a start. Maybe hell will freeze over when Google Home adds native support for Amazon Music as a music provider... or when the Echo lets you choose Play Music as a default provider.
Image credit: TechHive
