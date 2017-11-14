Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers

Android Police coverage: Asmodee Digital's Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers has landed on the Play Store

Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers isn't a board game as you might think but a text-based visual novel that takes advantage of the story surrounding the latest expansion for the Catan physical board game. It works like a choose your own adventure, where you choose the path you would like to follow and in doing so reveal an evolving story that can differ depending on the choices you make.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Set off on an adventure with Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers. Seventy years after the first settlers arrived on Catan, the island is enjoying peace and prosperity, but for how much longer? In this original text adventure, guide three heroes and explore the world of Catan through them. Each of your decisions will have consequences; the fate of the island is in your hands.

Pocket Legends Adventures

Android Police coverage: Spacetime Studios has released a public beta for its newest game Pocket Legends Adventures

Pocket Legends Adventures plays a lot like a mobile MMORPG even though the developers say it is more an action-based RPG. Ignoring semantics, this is without a doubt a free-to-play RPG with light MMO themes. That means you can expect plenty of level-based gameplay that rarely deviates from auto attacking enemies down a long corridor. If you enjoy a grind, this is an excellent choice, but if you are looking for an RPG with deep gameplay, you may want to look elsewhere.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $89.99

--

An epic, action-packed RPG adventure from Spacetime Studios: creators of the world's biggest and best mobile MMO games. Featuring an innovative real-time combat system, unique skills-based advancement, endless Character customization, and the finest Co-Op multiplayer in the mobile gaming universe - Pocket Legends Adventures takes your role playing experience to a whole new level.

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Android Police coverage: Zynga launches 'Words With Friends 2' with new social features, a solo play mode, and 50,000 new words

Zynga has taken a consumer-focused approach to updating their Words With Friends franchise. You see, their new Words With Friends 2 - Word Game is more an expansion on their tried and true gameplay rather than an all-new game focused on all-new mechanics. You easily bring your account over without worry as the gameplay is still the same, there just happens to be a few new game modes in the mix for those that would like to try something different in their down time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR MOBILE WORD GAME is better and more clever than ever with all new game modes built for the word player in all of us. Beautifully and intelligently redesigned, Words With Friends 2 is teeming with more ways to challenge your friends and your brain than ever before. Want to boost your word game?

Android Police coverage: Football Manager Mobile 2018 is now available for Android

Football Manager Mobile 2018 is the new yearly release for this soccer management simulation series. You can expect all of the same spreadsheet style gameplay but with a newly updated roster that should reflect the new stats and players in the sport this year. While Sega hasn't fixed many of the bugs found in previous iterations, I am sure one of these days they will get around to it.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

--

Football Manager Mobile goes wherever you do, so you can win anytime and anywhere with your favourite club. With compatibility across the majority of smartphones and tablets, you’ll speed through the seasons in FM Mobile whilst still experiencing that authentic football experience – with all the top players and clubs featured from around the world.

Mille Bornes

Mille Bornes is a French car-themed card game that Asmodee Digital has seen fit to give the digital treatment and release on Android. The gameplay is luckily easy enough to understand as your goal is to race to the finish line before any other player does. What is nice is that you can play against an AI or against friends, which opens up a wide range of possibilities.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Hop in your car, select your character, and hit the road. The goal is simple in this classic racing card game: be the first to reach your destination. Play with up to three friends on the same device, or test your driving skill against the AI. Select different maps, play in either portrait or landscape mode, and be the first to cross the line.

Disjoint

Disjoint is a minimal puzzle game that uses an interesting mechanic. The way it works is you have to rotate triangles on the screen, but the trick is that each triangle has to rotate around stationary triangles. This is the point that it becomes clear that it will take a lot of thought and plenty of trial and error in order to complete the game in its entirety.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Can you help two unlikely friends find treasure? Follow Lucky and the hobo on their journey into the unknown as they solve brain twisting, never before seen puzzles. Swing, roll, stick and slide triangles around each other with 144 thoughtful puzzles, each both beautiful and challenging.

2 Star Resort

2 Star Resort is a quirky game about swatting flies away from guests at a run down resort deep in the bayou. It is your job as the resort's attendant to swat these flies to the best of your abilities as these patrons sunbathe out near the swamp. You do this in order to earn tips, which can then be used for purchasing new fly swatters.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Keep the bugs away from each guest to keep them happy. Do a good job to earn tips, stars and upgrade your swatter. Remember, happier guests are better tippers. Play a series of 90 second levels and squash the bugs before they land on your quests. If the bugs get too close, your guests will become irritated, resulting in lower tips.

Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey

Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey is a retro-style 2D platforming puzzle game. It uses a unique steampunk theme, a great chiptune soundtrack, and is packed with plenty of old-school adventure puzzle solving. So if you have a hankering for a game that offers classic sensibilities mixed with a modern feel, Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey is an excellent choice.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Certain rumors persist among air travelers. Rumors about mysterious islands that sometimes appear up there in the clouds out of the blue. According to the legend, the Old Gods withdraw to those islands, casting spells of oblivion and serenity on them. The chief editor of a well-known newspaper made me an unusual offer.

Card City Nights 2

The original Card City Nights was a great premium choice in a sea of card games filled with in-app purchases and its sequel Card City Nights 2 is no different in that regard. So if you are looking for a new CCG that offers a premium experience for a pay once and play monetization scheme, then look no further.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Card Game (or TCG for short, the only card game they play in space) is played by two players on a single board. Connect your cards to give them power, and when they're all fired up they deal damage, heal, shield, or mess with your opponents cards. Since they stay on the board after they've been activated, you can keep combos alive indefinitely by stringing new cards into the chain.

The Scrungeon Depths

Roguelikes tend to do pretty well on mobile, thanks to their easy to understand turn-based controls. While not every roguelike is a hit, it's always nice to see new additions to the genre on our platform. That is why The Scrungeon Depths stood out to me. First off it doesn't use basic assets, which is all too common anymore. And while the graphics are on the simple side, they have a charm to them that is difficult not to see.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The surface world has been rendered useless. As evil energy weighs heavy on the atmosphere, a chasm opens and births what can only be described as a malignant structure of pure hate. With no where to go but down, our fearless hero thrusts himself into a seemingly endless dungeon that knows nothing but pain and misery. Beings spoken about in whispers since the dawn of time known as the Hollow Ones dwell within, controlling the uncontrollable chaos. Welcome to… The Scrungeon Depths.

Yesterday Origins

Yesterday Origins is a point and click adventure game that takes place in the modern day. You play as an immortal who can instantly resurrect himself with the one issue of losing his current memory. It is your job to help as he searches for an artifact that can preserve his memory so that he can retain his current social life after the next time he dies.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

DISCOVER A VISUAL STYLE ADVENTURE GAME AND ORIGINAL STORYLINE, TOUCHED BY THE UNIQUE DARK HUMOR THAT MADE PENDULO STUDIOS' SUCCESS, CREATORS OF THE RUNAWAY SERIES. Solve puzzles and immerse yourself in a challenging quest full of unexpected turns. It's 1481.

Honey Bees

Honey Bees is a simple arcade game where you want to trace a path for a hive of bees to the flowers they need to collect nectar from. While little is explained in the game, the mechanic is easy enough to understand after a few playthroughs. While it would be nice to see a few more variations to the gameplay, what is there currently works fine enough for a few quick bursts of gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Fill your hive with honey in Honey Bees. Guide your bees to collect nectar from blossoming flowers, but don't be buzzing around for too long or your bees will lose their energy and fall from the skies. You'll need to plan carefully to make sure your bees don't bumble into each other as you direct them back to the hive.

Plato - play & chat together

Plato - play & chat together is a fun little social oriented mini-game collection. There are a total of 19 games included, and each one offers up a social experience with friends or strangers thanks to the inclusion of a seamless chat client. This way you can communicate without issue as you tackle one of the many games found in this free collection.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Plato is the best place to play great games & chat with friends, or with someone new. 19 CLASSIC & BOARD GAMES IN 1 APP. Plato offers the best games & social experience with seamless chat in each game. Start a game instantly while chatting with a friend or in a group. Our games are free, unlimited with no annoying ads or energy bars.

Dreamland Arcade - Steven Universe

If you enjoy mini-game collections but are looking for something with a more kid-friendly theme, Dreamland Arcade - Steven Universe is an alright choice. Many of the games are a reskinning of classic arcade games, all with a pleasant Steven Universe theme to group them all together. So sure, the gameplay may be pretty familiar, but I doubt fans of the show will really care.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Steven has dreamed up arcade games for all his friends in Dreamland Arcade. The Dreamland Arcade is open. Smash monsters with Garnet, pilot the Gem Drill with Steven, catch bugs with Onion, climb the Kindergarten with Amethyst, and train to be a sword master with Connie. Cash in your tickets to earn G.E.M.S. (Game Enhancing Mini Squad).

Bloomy

Bloomy is a flower-themed puzzler that has you tapping on similar colored flowers in order to force them to bloom. The more flowers that bloom, the more you can harvest in order to fill up a delivery truck. Once the flowers are delivered, you will earn rewards that help you along in your journey to collect as many blooming flowers as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Let's harvest some flowers by making the bloom go boom in this fast paced puzzler all about flowers. Tap on the flowers that have same colored neighbors and watch as they all go boom into tiny colorful flower pedals. But hurry up, as each season is short, and you want to harvest as much as you can. Fill up that delivery truck and be awarded with some flower power by the sun itself.

Life of Boris: Super Slav

Life of Boris: Super Slav is an adventure puzzle game that stars Boris, who is apparently some type of famous YouTube artist. For the most part, you can expect simple puzzles to solve that fit in with the theme of the content on their YouTube channel. Reviews so far look positive, though a few do mention that the ending is a bit weak.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

My fellow slavs, gopniks and gopnitsas, welcome to Life of Boris: Super Slav, official game of Life of Boris. Learn the true origin story of Boris, the shashlik King. Earn the Super Slav title to qualify for Slavonic olympics and compete with slavs across the globe. Get ready for the most cheeki breeki experience available for your slav phones.

QuickDraw - Fast Arcade Shooter

QuickDraw - Fast Arcade Shooter is just that, a throwback to the old school arcade shooters from the late 80's and early 90's. The controls work as you would expect, just tap on the targets you want to shoot in order to clear them out. What makes this challenging is the fact that the targets are constantly moving, which means your taps had better be precise.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

--

Blast those targets. Aim, Tap and shoot in this simple arcade shooter... Fire point blank in over 50 stages. Race against time to show your skill and reach the top of the leaderboards. You play against the clock, hit the wrong targets and you lose time so accuracy is as important as speed. Collect coins from the bonus stages and unlock new custom targets.

ESWAT: City Under Siege Classic

ESWAT: City Under Siege Classic is the latest port to be released on Android under the SEGA Forever program. It is a classic platformer with a sci-fi bend that has you using power armor to help fight off the gangs currently ruling the streets of your city. While the gameplay is solid, the poor touchscreen controls used in this particular release leaves a lot to be desired.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

ESWAT: City Under Siege is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover SEGA’s power-armored platformer. Liberty City is in the grip of an unstoppable crimewave. Gangs rule the streets and only cops in cybernetic power armor can hope to end the violence. Playing as Officer Duke Oda, you must don your cutting-edge ICE Combat Suit, fire up your plasma rifles, jet packs, and rockets to bring about peace once and for all.

Blocks

Despite what you may think thanks to Blocks simple looks, this is indeed a very hectic game. You see, you are tasked with clearing the blocks on a platform before the platform falls thanks to the weight of these blocks. Each block has a number on its side that corresponds to how many taps it will take to remove it. As more blocks are added, you will see that furious tapping on the screen will be a necessity.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Tap on the Blocks to make them pop. Crush as many Blocks as you can so the platform doesn’t fall down. Upgrade the towers to crush even more Blocks. How many Blocks can you crush?

Dune!

Dune! reminds me a lot of the hit iOS game Tiny Wings. The mechanics work the same, as you will hold on the screen to make your ball fall, where it has to be timed perfectly in order to get a boost after you fall down the slope of one hill to rise even higher off of the next. So sure, this release isn't as eye-catching as the game it is inspired by, though it is clear that the gameplay still holds up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Jump above the line to score, but beware. The higher you get, the harder the landing will be. Don't crash and keep it smooth.

Spinal Tapper

Spinal Tapper is a rock band themed tapper game where you rise up in the ranks of rock by merely tapping on the screen. Of course, like most tappers, you will allow the game to perform this duty once you have played for a bit, so it's more like a resource management game than anything.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

Tap your way into the halls of Valhalla. Have you ever wanted to be a rock star, but lacked the voice to sing, or the opposable thumbs to drum, or rhythm, in general? Now you can get a taste of heavy metal stardom. Rock hard. Rise up. Sell out.

Customize your own band with 50 musicians

Go from the basement to the heavens playing at 6 different venues

Use abilities to rock harder and sell out faster

War Heroes: Fun Action for Free

War Heroes: Fun Action for Free is a Clash Royale clone with a generic military theme. While I can see the appeal to arena-based multiplayer games, seeing them cloned over and over again is starting to wear thin. It would be worlds better if developers could try to come up with something new, instead of forcing through the same old style of game that everyone and their mother has already played.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

--

Battle players from all around the world in this free, multiplayer action game. Discover, collect and upgrade 25+ cards with different troops and weapons, from the destructive fighter aircraft to the treacherous landmines that will explode your enemies. Define your strategy and choose the 8 cards that you will use in the combat.

South Park: Phone Destroyer™

I don't really understand why South Park: Phone Destroyer exists. The creators of the show made it very clear in a full 30 minute episode that the transactions in mobile games are addictive and immoral, and yet they licensed out their property to Ubisoft to create the very thing they condemned, a mobile game filled to the brim with in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

All those countless hours spent on your phone have been preparing you for this moment. Fulfill your destiny and become… THE ULTIMATE PHONE DESTROYER. From South Park Digital Studios comes a real-time battle game like nothing you’ve ever experienced before. Take on Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle in all out mobile mayhem.

Kart: Free Racing

Kart: Free Racing offers up a free-to-play kart racing experience filled with amusing karts and characters. You can race against your friends and family as well as perfect strangers in this karting experience. The colorful graphics and simple controls also help to round out this title. Just make sure you avoid the numerous in-app purchases and you may just have a good time with this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Start your engines for the race of your life in this FREE MULTIPLAYER Racing game filled with WACKY KARTS & POP CULTURE’s most popular icons. Race with wacky karts & collect power-up to battle with your opponents in this multiplayer racing game (filled with popular icons such as Super Fabio, Prison Brake or Speeder Man.)

The Alchemist Code

The Alchemist Code has existed on the Play Store for a while, though the English translation is a new feature. This means more people can join in on the fun found in this strategic RPG. Much like the tactics, you would employ in Final Fantasy Tactics you can expect much of the same style of gameplay, just hobbled by the fact that this is a clear free-to-play release filled with in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

The pinnacle of Japanese Strategy RPGs enjoyed by millions in Japan, The Alchemist Code brings forth an enjoyable mix of genuine tactical elements and a plethora of high quality content - from intense 3D animations to stunning anime-styled cutscenes as well as superb music and voice acting. Play your cards right - master the arcane power of Alchemy and alter the fate of the world.

Tactical Monsters Rumble Arena

Tactical Monsters Rumble Arena is your standard monster fighting game where you collect and upgrade monsters in order to create a dominating team to be reckoned with. It also leans heavily on trading and social aspects, so you can expect a community behind the scenes that are propping up its overly familiar and stale gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

This is a turn-based, hex grid tactics gameplay with monsters from all time and space. From Franky the Frankenstein, to fantasy monsters like Medusa and Griffin, to culturally established creatures like WuKong and the Mummy, to monsters you’ve never seen before such as Bigfoot and Nobu the ghost samurai. Each monster have their own unique background and jobs.

Legendary DXP

Legendary DXP is also a hero/monster collection game, but this time around there is more a focus on card collecting. Luckily not everything about this release is multiplayer focused as there is a single player mode for those that would like to enjoy the game's mechanics without all of the trouble that lays in wait for them when playing a free-to-play game online.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Welcome to the fantastical world of Alamyth where you can recruit all new legendary heroes and fight the terrifying forces of evil. Visit all new landscapes of Alamyth such as the Firelands and fight the likes of The Leprechaun Henchmen and the evil villain, Ernak The Lethal. Just beware, if the Mastermind, Terriskai: Terror Of The Skies completes his evil scheme, everyone loses.

Pixel Drifters: Nitro

Pixel Drifters: Nitro is a simple cop avoidance racing game that has you collecting coins in order to purchase new cars. This is a familiar genre for mobile games, though it can be fun in short bursts. Just don't expect anything too involved and you may just have a good time with Pixel Drifters: Nitro.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Pixel Drifters: Nitro

PES 2018 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER

Okay, so PES 2018 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER isn't a new listing on the Play Store per se, as it is the same one listed as the many years before this release, just updated with a new roster for this years start of the 2017-2018 soccer season. So if you have played the game before, you should know exactly what to expect.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Play against your friends in the brand new season of PES. The authentic soccer action of "PES" has been upgraded with data to match the start of the 2017-2018 season. With the new "Friend" feature, you can enjoy online matches in realtime against your friends whenever and wherever you want.

Momo Pop

Momo Pop is clearly a match-3 puzzle game that just so happens to use charming graphics and employs an interesting 6 direction mechanic where you can pop bubbles in a myriad of ways. Sure, there isn't a whole lot new here other than the fact that this is using a hexagonal tile system, but it's hard to argue against something that looks so cheerful and fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Where are we? Momo Friends have arrived at a special world. It’s the world of Momo Pop, a 6-direction match-3 puzzle game. Successfully clear the missions given by Momo Friends, and help them adapt to the world of Momo Pop. You can find fascinating Story Levels, various mounts, bonus maps, and more in Momo Pop.

