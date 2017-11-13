Back in August, T-Mobile released its own branded budget phone, the 'REVVL.' For $125, it offered a few features rarely found at its price point, like a fingerprint sensor. The carrier said it sold three times more REVVL phones than it initially planned, so now T-Mobile has released a higher-end model, fittingly named the 'REVVL Plus.'

At first glance, you can tell the design is a bit different than the existing Revvl phone. It appears to have a different back coating, with purple accents around the camera and fingerprint sensor. The on-screen navigation buttons have also been replaced by capacitive keys (and they're in the wrong order). This phone also has dual back cameras, because that's all the rage these days. Here are the specifications:

Specs Processor 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (likely a MediaTek chip) Camera 13MP & 5MP rear cameras/8MP front-facing camera Battery 3,380 mAh Color Special edition black with magenta accents OS Android N Screen 6” FHD IPS display RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, expandable to 128GB via microSD Dimensions 6.5 x 3.25 x .35 in

The Revvl Plus is $0 down and $9/month with an 18-month JUMP! on Demand lease, or $8 down and $8/month for 24 months on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. You can also buy it full-price for $200. It will go on sale November 17, and you'll be able to pick one up online or in a local T-Mobile store.