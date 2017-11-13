With every new flagship, the headphone jack's future becomes more uncertain. And whether or not that's a good thing, Bluetooth headphones do have their conveniences. The lack of an awkward, tangling tether attached to your phone is useful whether you're hitting the gym or the city streets. And with Spigen's new Legato Arc, you get an uncompromising Bluetooth headphone experience.
On the sounds side of things, you get a 3 step EQ and support for Qualcomm's aptX for high-quality Bluetooth v4.1 (HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP) audio. But there are also a ton of physical conveniences, like Legato's Auto Retraction Technology, which pulls the earbuds back into the lightweight polycarbonate and silicone frame. It even has vibration alerts for incoming calls, and you can send voice commands to Samsung's Bixby, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.
The Legato Arc's battery performance will also leave you pleased. A single 5-minute charge will provide up to 1 hour of playing time, and a 2-hour charge provides up to 10 hours of playback. With battery life like that, you could go almost all day wearing the headphones. If you're able to resist the urge to wear them all day, you may even notice the 600 hour standby time.
You can connect up to 8 devices to the Legato Arc, allowing you take its great sound from your laptop to phone and back with ease. The ergonomic design rests comfortably but securely around your neck, so its controls are always near at hand.
Best of all? Spigen's Legato Arc costs just $99.99. That means you won't have to spend a ton of money to get great features and great sound from a pair of Bluetooth headphones. It's available now, and you can check out more information on the Legato landing page here.
