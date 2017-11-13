A new version of the Google Phone app began rolling out this weekend with a few bug fixes and some new hints about what may be coming in the future. We've checked for the *infamous 'switch to video call' feature* that was spotted during the October 4th event, but it still doesn't appear to be operational yet. However, a teardown of this update reveals that the Phone app will automatically correct prefixes when you make a call to international numbers and it may begin offering voicemail transcriptions on behalf of carriers.

What's New

There weren't any new features spotted in this update yet, but the video camera icons in the call log recently switched back to phone icons. A few other people have seen this happen, but others have not, so we're not really sure if it was switched back remotely or if there was just a bug. However, after installing v14 of the Phone app, the video camera icons have been restored. I suspect it will be permanent this time.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk.

Fixing phone numbers for international use

In a recent teardown of the Contacts app, new text suggested the app would "fix" phone numbers if it detected a change to the system it was connected to. A similar feature is going to appear in the Phone app. It's called Assisted Dialing and it promises to automatically correct the prefix for international numbers. If you're traveling or calling outside of the country, this may save a bit of time and probably some confusion.

Assisted dialing will have its own dedicated settings screen, which means there are probably more features like this planned for the future. It's just a single toggle that will be enabled by default. It looks like you'll be able to see if a phone number has been corrected because the calling screen will show the number it's actually dialing, followed by what will probably be the original number in parenthesis.

strings Assisted dialing</string>

<string name="assisted_dialing_setting_summary">Automatically correct the phone number prefix when traveling and calling international numbers</string>

<string name="assisted_dialing_setting_toggle_key">assisted_dialing_setting_toggle_key</string> <string name="incall_connecting_assited_dialed">Calling using +%1$s (%2$s)…</string> from /xml/assisted_dialing_setting.xml

<PreferenceScreen xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">

<SwitchPreference android:title="@string/assisted_dialing_setting_title" android:key="@string/assisted_dialing_setting_toggle_key" android:summary="@string/assisted_dialing_setting_summary" android:defaultValue="true" />

</PreferenceScreen>



Voicemail transcriptions

Late last year, Google added support for Verizon's Visual Voicemail (VVM) service to the Google Phone app. Depending on your carrier, you can usually get visual voicemail in some form or another, but you may not get transcripts. Judging by some new lines of text, Google may begin supporting more carriers by offering to transcribe voicemails using its own speech recognition service.

There's no reference to Google Voice, which is what leads me to think Google will access your carrier's voicemail rather than push users to join Google Voice. If the Phone app can already show visual voicemail and download the call audio (which was necessary for sharing), it makes plenty of sense for Google to also pass the audio through its transcription service. I had even suggested Google may be doing something similar to this for backing up voicemail, so the transcription is a very simple, very obvious next step.

strings New! Read your voicemail</string>

<string name="dialer_terms_and_conditions_existing_user">Transcripts of your voicemail are now provided by Google’s free transcription service. %s</string>

<string name="dialer_terms_and_conditions_existing_user_ack">Ok, got it</string>

<string name="dialer_terms_and_conditions_existing_user_setings">Settings</string> <string name="dialer_terms_and_conditions_1.0">See and listen to your messages, without having to call voicemail. Transcripts of your voicemail are provided by Google’s free transcription service. %s</string>



