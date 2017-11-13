USB Type C is the future, and you may already have one (or more) devices with the new fancy connector. But for the foreseeable future, Type-A will still hang around, so you need a way to connect your new devices to older ones. We've partnered with BrexLink again to giveaway four of their Type-C-to-A cables to 30 winners!

These cables have a seamless molded joint and are braided, so they are far more durable than the average cheap USB cable. The charging speed tops out at 5V/2.4A, which should be just fine for smartphones and tablets.

In case you aren't one of the lucky winners, you can still buy one of these cables for just $5.99 on Amazon, when you use the coupon code APGIV008 at checkout. That's a 40% savings over the usual price! You can also see all of the company's other products at BrexLink.com - they have plenty more than just charging cables.

This giveaway will run from Friday, November 10 to Midnight PST on Monday, November 13. Every winner will get four USB Type-C cables (2 2-packs). This contest is only open to United States residents, but we're picking 30 winners. You can enter below - good luck!

BrexLink USB C-to-A cable giveaway

