A ton of products and features were announced at Google's October 4th event, and among those was a broadcast feature for the Google Home line. If you have several Homes in your home, this is sure to come in handy when you need to communicate something with the entire house.

A simple "Ok Google, broadcast..." ahead of your intended message will get it sent out through every Home in the house, much like a PA system. These can be transmitted through Google Homes and Google Assistant on your phone. Examples given include "Ok Google, broadcast it's time to leave for school," and "Ok Google, broadcast I'm on my way home." Plus, saying "Ok Google, broadcast it's dinner time" will emulate a dinner bell's ringing, which is pretty nifty. Other "delightful sounds" (yes, that's what Google is calling them) will sound for other meals, waking up, "TV time," and so on.

The feature is rolling out today in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Just make sure that you're signed in with the same Google account on all Home devices, the Homes are on the same WiFi network, and they're running firmware version 1.26.93937 or higher.