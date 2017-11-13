Article Contents
It's Monday again, which means that we're due for the first round of app sales for the week. November is already half over, and Thanksgiving is next week (here in the U.S.). Our list today is short, especially for a Monday, with a couple of good ones mixed in. And apologies for how late it is — better that than not at all, yes?
Free
Apps
- Math Input Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- KNIGHTS $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Links Fusion - puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Monster Fantasy:World Champion $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Third grade Math - Subtraction $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Fruit Heroz $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Linia $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Zombie Raid: Survival (Full) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Sale
Apps
- iShredder 5 PRO Data Shredder $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Mind Catcher $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Games
- Braveland Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Data Defense $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Downwell $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Coddy: World on Algorithm $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Pixel Icon Pack - Cylinder UI $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Happy Affirmations Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
