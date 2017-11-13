It's Monday again, which means that we're due for the first round of app sales for the week. November is already half over, and Thanksgiving is next week (here in the U.S.). Our list today is short, especially for a Monday, with a couple of good ones mixed in. And apologies for how late it is — better that than not at all, yes?

Free

Apps

Math Input Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

iShredder 5 PRO Data Shredder $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left Mind Catcher $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

Games

Icon packs & customization

¯\_(ツ)_/¯