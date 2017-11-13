Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Files Go Beta: Free up space on your phone

Android Police coverage: [Update: Open beta] Google Files Go is an unreleased smart file manager that aims to keep your phone clean [APK Download]

Google has seen fit as of last week to release their new smart file manager as a public beta on the Play Store. This, of course, means Files Go Beta: Free up space on your phone is very much still a work in progress, so there may be a few missing features or bugs present in the user experience. Despite those caveats, this is indeed a nifty new file manager that offers up some interesting features and a clean UI.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Files Go Beta helps clean up space on your phone and keeps it organized.

Recommends rarely-used apps to remove so your phone stays speedy

Recognizes and helps you get rid of spam & duplicate images

Helps you find your important photos, videos, and documents faster

Makes it easy to share your files offline -- quickly and securely

Files Go Beta is light on space -- under 6MB

Clarity Money - Personal Finance

Android Police coverage: Clarity Money, a personal finance manager that helps users save cash, launches on Android

Clarity Money - Personal Finance is a new money management app similar in style to Mint. You can easily connect your banking accounts just as you would expect, but the one fundamental difference that sets apart Clarity Money is the fact that it tracks your subscription payment services to the point that it will recommend removing unwanted services you may have lost track of. This feature even lets you cancel these subscriptions from within the app, making it all that much easier to keep your finances in order.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Clarity Money is your personal financial advocate. Clarity Money uses data science and machine learning to analyze your personal finances and help you make smarter decisions with your money. Seeing is believing. Our free app will help you save money, plan your budget, track your spending, protect your credit score, lower your bills, and manage all of your accounts, in one place.

Cerberus Personal Safety (Persona)

Android Police coverage: Cerberus is working on a personal safety app called Persona

Cerberus Personal Safety (Persona) is a new personal safety app that can instantly share your location with loved ones and friends in the event of an emergency. This way those close to you will know your last location if something bad ever does happen. Just keep in mind that you will need a subscription to this service after your free week trial is up.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Persona is the personal safety solution for you and your family. During an emergency or a potentially dangerous situation you can easily and quickly share real-time location with your loved ones. Contact friends and relatives by email, SMS, Twitter and Facebook with one tap, they will be able to track you just by opening a link, no login required.

CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player

The cloud storage music streaming app CloudPlayer has been around for a good while on Android, though it does appear that there is an all-new premium app that fills the void left by the free version. So if you are on the lookout for a premium app that can stream music from a multitude of cloud storage services then look no further than doubleTwist's CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

CloudPlayer is a revolutionary music player that puts you in control of your music, no matter where it's stored. Use it as an offline music player or link your Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive to create a giant cloud jukebox for all your music. Stream or download from your cloud accounts for offline playback.

Granular Immersive Mode

Ever since its inception, immersive mode has proven to be poorly adopted by developers. It was created as a way to remove the navigation bar and taskbar from apps and games that would be better off presented in full screen. The thing is Google left this option as opt-in for developers, where many don't even know the function exists. That is why apps that force immersive mode such as Granular Immersive Mode exist, to fix a problem Google has created by not enforcing any standards.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Immersive mode the way you like it. For the apps you want it. Enjoy a bigger screen. Choose to hide the status bar, the navigation bar or both. Select only the applications you want immersive mode to apply to. No running background services, no overlay activities: Granular Immersive Mode enables a truly full screen interface system wide.

Facebook Local

Events from Facebook has been rebranded as Facebook Local with the addition of an all-new UI and feature set. For the most part, you can still expect to use this app as a social calendar, but with a few ease of use features that streamlines finding interesting events and activities near you. While it still seems odd that Facebook keeps their services separated outside of their primary Facebook app, I suppose dedicated apps for particular functions appeals to enough of us that Facebook sees this as a smart move.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Our new name is Facebook Local. We’ve updated our events app to help you discover places and things to do recommended by friends you know and trust. Keep up with what’s happening locally—wherever you are—whether you’re looking for something to do with friends this weekend or want to explore a new neighborhood.

Mi Drop

Mi Drop is a new file manager from Xiaomi Inc. Despite what you may think this file manager is not just for Xiaomi devices as it works on just about any Android device no matter the manufacturer. You can expect all of the regular file manager features found in just about any file managing app on the Play Store with the added benefit of file transfers between devices without the need for a data connection.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Mi Drop - FASTEST file transfer tool. No internet needed.

Support all Android devices

Share files without mobile data usage

Send and receive all types of files

200 times faster than Bluetooth.

Share files in 1 tap, without complicated step

Intuitive and user-friendly UI

Squarespace Analytics

Squarespace Analytics is just that, an analytics app for those that use Squarespace for their websites. What is nice is that the UI is mobile-centric, so that means you can expect charts and graphs that are displayed in a way that makes them easy enough to read on a small screen. This way you should have no trouble understanding your site's metrics from the comfort of your phone or tablet.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

At Squarespace we aim to empower our customers by creating tools that help you make informed business decisions. Make better decisions for your business by making analytics a habit. The new Squarespace Analytics 2.0 app makes it easier than ever, allowing you to access key website metrics and insights anywhere, anytime.

LOOrank

Taking a page right out of George Costanza's book Livingston House have released LOOrank, a toilet finder application that will show you the closest clean toilet in your current area. It uses crowdsourcing to pull this off, which makes sense. Simply rate the public toilets you have used in order to alert others as to which are the best bathrooms around.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Are you tired of dirty toilets in restaurants, bars, airports, or any other public places? Let’s be perfectly honest: the toilets should be a reflection of the hygiene of any establishment. Wouldn’t you agree? Of course you would. That is why we have created LOOrank. Download our free app and start rating toilets around the world. So together we will raise the standards.

Viewster

Viewster is a new app that offers a free movie and TV show streaming service. You don't even need to sign up for the service to use it, as you are free to start streaming the second you open the app. Just keep in mind that the majority of the content focuses on Anime, which may not be interesting for every user. Luckily there is other content to explore, though the quality of this material leaves a lot to be desired.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Watch awesome free Movies, TV Shows and Anime instantly. Our rapidly growing selection of Anime shows, both simulcasts and classics, make us a first-stop app for Anime lovers around the world.

No sign-up required; start watching immediately.

Growing selection of HD Anime.

Channels section: hand-picked series and videos from around the web.

Add series and videos to Watch Later to … um … watch later.

PUFnPOW Food

PUFnPOW Food is an app for the indecisive eater. Simply tap on the meal selection that sounds most appealing, and you will get a few random recommendations for what you should eat. This takes the majority of decision out of the equation and makes finding a meal that much easier for the user.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

--

Don't know what to eat? PUF. And your problem's gone. Pick ur finest food. Dinner? Snack? Watermelon? Pizza? Solve your daily little problem with just a few swipes. Don't get too hungry. We have photos of tasty food and drinks.

Graphice - extract colors from your pictures

Graphice - extract colors from your pictures does what the name implies, and it will serve up the color pallet in any image you select from within the app. This way you can quickly match up colored UI elements of your device to your wallpaper. A useful tool indeed for the people who enjoy theming their devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Graphice, picture or drawing in latin, is a simple but powerful tool which lets you scan your pictures for its promeninent colors. You can create as many palettes as you want including selecting specific regions to be scanned with in more detail to generate different palettes.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Amazon Key

Android Police coverage: Amazon Key app for the retailer's in-home delivery service is live on Google Play

Amazon Key allows users to control their home's access by utilizing their door's smart lock and camera for the particular purpose of letting in delivery drivers from Amazon. This to me seems to be the answer to Amazon continually leaving your packages on your doostep, even after expressly asking them to not leave packages unattended. Considering I have personally asked many Amazon couriers as to why this happens, they have all explicitly stated that they are only allowed so many undelivered packages per day, which is why Amazon KEY offers a solid workaround for the drivers who are clearly incentivized by Amazon to leave your packages unattended no matter what you may actually want.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Using Amazon Key app, setup and receive eligible Amazon Prime deliveries in-home. Control your home access using smart lock and camera. Amazon Key is available to Amazon Prime members who live in select cities and surrounding areas.

Easy to follow instructions for setting up Amazon Key kit (camera, lock)

Use Amazon Key app for in-home deliveries and every day access

Create guest profiles with scheduled access for friends, family and guests

Receive eligible Amazon Prime deliveries inside your home.

BYOD Check App

Android Police coverage: T-Mobile's new app tells you if a phone supports Extended Range LTE and VoLTE

T-Mobile has released an official app for their uses so that they can see what current bands their regions network supports. Since T-Mobile has been rolling out new LTE bands over the last few years, having an app that will show you what bands are in your area can be pretty useful when trying to figure out what devices you can bring over and use on the network.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The BYOD Check App checks the potential compatibility of a device with T-Mobile’s Extended Range LTE and Voice Over LTE network technologies. T-Mobile’s Extended Range LTE goes 2X as far and penetrates walls for 4X better indoor coverage, while Voice Over LTE gives our customer the best voice call quality in our network.

themeGalaxy - Theme Maker for Samsung Galaxy

Any Samsung Galaxy device running stock Marshmallow or Nougat can take advantage of themeGalaxy - Theme Maker for Samsung Galaxy. What it does is it gives you a way to create new themes for your device, instead of having to purchase them through Samsung's store. While you will have to do all the theming yourself, the effort may just be worth it for those that enjoy such things.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $12.99

--

All the Galaxy devices running Stock Marshmallow / Nougat are supported. Simple and Easy. No Root Required. Works only on Samsung Devices.

70+ overlays ready to be themed.

has both Light and Dark theme variants for System.

1000+ predefined colors to pick

Icon Pack support (Get Icon packs from Google Play Store)

Always on Display Image maker

Samsung keyboard Theme

Quick Settings and Notifications Theme.

3D Creator

3D Creator is a Sony only app that will create 3D renders from the 2D pictures you take with a Sony Android device. What purpose this serves I am not really sure, but it's definitely a cool trick to show off to your friends and family all the same. Luckily you can share these 3D renders, so you don't even have to be in person to show off.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Discover groundbreaking innovation with 3D Creator. Capture your world in 3D straight from your smartphone and turn people and objects into high-resolution 3D models. Make 3D memories, share them with friends or get them printed – the possibilities are endless. There are four scanning modes: face, head, food and freeform. Depending on what you want to scan, the app will guide you how to make a great scan.

UE Custom

UE Custom is a tie-in application for your Ultimate Ears Custom headphones. Essentially it gives you specific control over the sound of these headphones, such as EQ control and the switching of sound profiles. While I can't imagine that custom fitted headphones are cheap, those that do decide to splurge will have a useful app to back up that purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The UE Custom App allows you to customize the EQ settings of your Ultimate Ears custom fit earphones. Choose from presets optimized for different listening experiences from podcasts to heavy bass or create and save your own.

SyncUP FLEET HOS

Last but not least for this week's app roundup is SyncUP FLEET HOS. This is an app for truck drivers who use T-Mobile's SyncUP FLEET software and hardware and allows drivers to use their smartphone or tablet to log their hours and duty time. While I can't imagine many of you will find this useful, the few who might very well stay more organized thanks to the service.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

T-Mobile’s SyncUP FLEET Hours of Service is a driver based app for use on a smart phone or tablet. SyncUP FLEET HOS works in combination with SyncUP FLEET™ software and hardware to allow drivers to electronically log hours of duty time, helping them keep track of their hours so they can stay compliant with FMCSA regulations.

