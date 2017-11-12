Nearly a year ago, Google added the ability to play content from partner services through your Google Home. For example, you could say "Play The Office on Netflix," and your Home would cast the show to the Chromecast/Cast-compatible TV of your choosing. At launch, only Google Photos and Netflix were supported, but the list of compatible services has been slowly growing.

The latest service to be added is Viki, a San Francisco-based site with primarily Korean/Taiwanese TV shows and movies. I've personally never heard of it before today, but it had 35 million active users as of 2013, so I'm sure at least a few people are excited about this. Can Google please get Hulu on board next?