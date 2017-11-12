Samsung knows how to make some damn good flagship hardware, and they have been doing it for a number of years now. While the Galaxy S7 is about 20 months old now, it still boasts a display, build quality, and form factor that some still find desirable in this age of bigger devices. If you've got a hankering for a smaller smartphone without compromising too much on hardware and price, use our exclusive Daily Steals coupon code to buy a refurbished 32GB S7 for just $225 — about a quarter of the going rate for many of today's flagship smartphones.

A couple months ago, we shared an exclusive deal that brought the price for a refurbished S7 Edge down to $285. The S7 may have a smaller, non-curved 5.1" Super AMOLED display, but that's a welcome throwback for some folks, especially when the other specs mostly the same as the ones its big brother boasts: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 12MP rear-facing camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, a 3,000mAh battery, and an IP68 rating. This S7 sold on Daily Steals is the 32GB variant, but storage is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Daily Steals originally listed the refurbished 32GB S7 at $249.99, but when you use the coupon code ANDROIDPOLICE25, you'll get the device for just $225. That's a sweet deal that holds its own against other options out there for value-conscious buyers. Previously, we've seen a refurb S7 go for $279.99 on eBay.

This phone may have some minor signs of wear and tear, which is par for the course when it comes to refurbs. Interested buyers should also note that while the S7 is GSM compatible, you may get a Verizon model, which means the bootloader may be locked down. The phone, offered in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum, ships with a charger and a 90-day warranty.

If you want know more about the S7 before scooping up this deal with our ANDROIDPOLICE25 coupon code, read David's review and see how the device compares to its successor.

Remember that Daily Steals offers Android Police readers their very own customer service contact: [email protected] If you have any issues or questions about your purchase, reach out to that email address with your order number and mention Android Police to get personalized, priority support..