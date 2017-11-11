Over the past few weeks, Google has been changing the interface of a few applications, making them brighter with more rounded edges. The mobile search site recently switched to this layout, and the in-progress Chrome redesign has it too. Assistant has now fits in with this design language, as a visual change has started to roll out to users.

Left: Old design; Center, Right: New design

As you can see in the above screenshots, the background is white instead of a light gray, and the buttons now have a slight shadow. Card results, like the sports articles in the last screenshot, are now round.

I'll be honest, I'm not a huge fan of this change. I've always loved that apps following Material Design used gracious amounts of color to distinguish UI elements, but Google seems to be moving away from that. Design complaints aside, the completely white UI isn't doing my eyes any favors.