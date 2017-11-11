Philips makes some of the best smart light bulbs on the planet, but they can get pretty expensive. Just one of those fancy colored bulbs costs $50. If you don't care for the fancy color-changing bulbs, the A19 Starter Kit is $40 off at Best Buy and Amazon.

This kit has four A19 LED light bulbs and the required Philips Hue hub. That's a pretty great deal when you consider that just two bulbs without a hub cost around $30. As mentioned above, these are the plain white LED bulbs, not the fancy colored ones. They can be dimmed or turned on/off through the Hue app, or through voice commands with Alexa/Google Assistant.

If you're more in the market for light strips, the Hue LightStrip Plus is $49.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $40 savings over the usual price. Sadly, that product doesn't come with a Hue hub, so you'll need to get one separately (if you don't already own one). You can buy the A19 Starter Kit from the source links below.