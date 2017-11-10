OnePlus is expected to announce its newest flagship, the OnePlus 5T, at an event in New York next week. Public details about the phone were scarce, but not so anymore. ZDNet's German site posted pictures and specifications of the device ahead of the official announcement, and now we know almost everything about 5T.

The above images came from a hands-on post on ZDNet.de (mirror). The most obvious changes from the OP5 is the reduced bezels and rear fingerprint sensor. Pictures of the setup process show a face unlock feature, but it's not clear if it has any benefit or enhanced security over Android's built-in face unlock (which no one uses).

Of course, the specifications are usually why people buy OnePlus phones, and here they are:

Specs Processor Snapdragon 835 RAM 6/8GB Storage 64/128GB Camera Dual rear cameras (16MP f/1.7, 20MP f/1.7), 16MP front camera Display 6-inch 1080x2160 AMOLED with Gorilla Glass 5 Software OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Dimensions 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm Weight 5.7 ounces (162 g) Ports USB 2.0 Type-C, headphone jack Battery 3,300mAh, 5V 4A charging

The hardware is almost identical to that of the OnePlus 5, with the screen being the main difference. While the resolution is still 1080p, the aspect ratio is now 18:9 and the screen is larger. The pages say the phone will go on sale in North America and Europe on November 21.

Now that almost every detail about the phone is public, do you think you'll be buying one? Let us know in the comments below.