Sony has released a lot of over-ear headphones in the past year, but who are we to judge its product management division? Especially when it benefits us greatly in that relatively new products get really nice discounts because a slightly newer version is on the market. That's the case with the XB950B1 and XB950N1 headphones. Only announced in January at CES, these two headphones geared toward the bass-loving crowd can be controlled with the Headphones Connect app to choose different listening modes, have Bluetooth, NFC, and a 3.5mm input in case the battery dies. They also have 40mm drivers and LDAC support.

The N1 have active noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life, whereas the B1 don't have ANC and only last 18 hours. The N1 also come in black and army green, whereas the B1 come in black, blue, and red. All of the models and colors are half-off as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals, and Amazon, B&H, and Newegg are price-matching it. Here are the links:

All of these deals match the lowest ever (during Amazon Prime Day) we've seen on both of these headphones and are worth considering, especially when it comes to the noise canceling N1. Compared to the $250-350 other brands and models of over-ear ANC headphones cost, $123 is much more reasonable and nearly touches down on the cheap no-name brand ANC Bluetooth headphone territory.