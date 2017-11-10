Android Pay is getting a small makeover with it's latest update, rolling out to users now. The new version switches to the always-familiar navigation drawer found in most other Google apps. If you're running Android 8.0 Oreo, you'll also see a change on your launcher as Android Pay also makes the upgrade to an adaptive icon.

What's New

If you're looking for uniformity in the shape of your app icons, you'll be pleased to know that Android Pay will no longer lock you into having a round icon. The latest update will show adaptive icons on Android 8.0 Oreo. Naturally, lower versions of the OS will continue to show the round icon.

Navigation Drawer

Left: v1.35. Center+Right: v1.36.

Android Pay was one of the few remaining Google apps to still use a single overflow menu for its navigation. As of v1.36, it has joined the pack by adopting a navigation drawer. The same options are there, but in slightly different order and with icons next to the names.

Not only does this make the app more consistent with the rest of Google's lineup, but it also means you won't have to reach as far on taller phones like the Pixel 2 XL.

Note: It has been pointed out that the navigation drawer isn't appearing for everybody after updating, and it appear to be linked to your account. If you update to the latest version and don't see the drawer, it will probably be activated remotely at some point soon. – Thanks, PJ Anderson and others.

Teardown

Doodle promotion, continued...

You may remember a teardown of Android Pay v1.35 hinted at a new promotion in which your task is to collect doodles. There's still no text or clues about what will be happening this time around, but there is a new activity named DoodleShareActivity and a similarly named layout that do add a bit to the picture.

code com.google.commerce.tapandpay.android.valuable.verticals.ladderpromotion.DoodleShareActivity" android:parentActivityName="com.google.commerce.tapandpay.android.cardlist.CardListActivity" android:screenOrientation="portrait" android:theme="@style/Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar" /> New layout:

/layout/doodle_share_activity.xml



The most likely explanation is that this is a simple share action for posting messages to social networks to brag about reaching some achievement in the promotion. However, it's too early to rule out the possibility that sharing is part of the promotion and might involve trading or getting help from other people to acquire more doodles.

Download

Version: 1.36.174950045