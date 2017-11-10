multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android Wear apps and faces that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous month or so.

Apps

Wear Casts

Wear Casts is the only Wear app for this particular roundup, so it's nice to see that it is such a useful release. Essentially this is a standalone podcast app for any compatible Wear device. What is nice is that you can manually add your own podcasts from within the Android app, making it that much easier to personalize what you listen to. You can also expect notifications right on your watch when new episodes are released.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

A standalone podcast app for Android Wear that let's you manage, stream or download your favorite podcasts right from your Wear device.

Import an OPML file or manually add your podcasts through the phone app

Remembers last played position for each podcast

User managed scheduled syncing

Use your phone as a backup player. Selected podcast on Wear device is synced to phone companion app (streaming only on phone).

Notification of new episodes (if background sync is enabled)

Auto playlists for podcasts downloaded and in progress

Interactive playing notification

Responds to external audio controls

Watch Faces

Toor - Watch Face for Android Wear

Toor - Watch Face for Android Wear is a highly customizable watch face that is centered around rotating numbers. Your hours, minutes, and seconds will rotate on the screen with smooth animations. This gives the face an original look that is tough to beat, especially since you can customize the colors to your liking.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Toor Watch Face for Android Wear – a brand new watch face with rotating hours, minutes and seconds, a must-have in every smart watch user collection. Toor - it's all about rotation and more.

Maurice Lacroix - AIKON Chronograph

The Maurice Lacroix - AIKON Chronograph watch face is a classic looking face that incorporates blue accents on a sleek silver background. This is a perfect face for any watch using a metal band, though it also looks great on just about any round screen. If you are a fan of 1990's design, then the Maurice Lacroix - AIKON Chronograph face should make you feel right at home.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Maurice Lacroix embraces its blue period. It is time to wear blue. Few watches are regarded as an icon. The aspiration to create a watch that is immediately recognised by many purely by seeing its unique design, is shared by all watch companies. In the 1990s, Maurice Lacroix had such a watch, the Calypso. This iconic quartz timepiece graced the wrists of many style conscious wearers and proved very successful.

Maurice Lacroix - Masterpiece Square Wheel

The Maurice Lacroix - Masterpiece Square Wheel watch face uses an attractive design that has a square shaped gear that reveals what time it is by the numbers viewable inside of its grid-like structure. This way you don't have to depend on the watch hands to instantly read the time. For anyone looking for something different than the dull faces you often see released, this is a solid choice.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

A watch without a dial? The Masterpiece Square Wheel does not follow convention. It dispenses with a normal dial, instead revealing the movement bridge, effectively the chassis of the movement within. The “Classic” features a black canvas on which to express time. Diamond polished and faceted, luminescent Hours and Minute hands stylishly convey the moment.

Maurice Lacroix - Masterpiece Gravity

The Maurice Lacroix - Masterpiece Gravity watch face has an odd look to it that reveals some of the underlying gears you would find beneath a physical watch face. There is also a standard watch face displayed in the upper right-hand corner, which helps to illustrate how different this design is. Just keep in mind that if you are own a Wear device with a small face, the readability of this particular release could be an issue.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

It is an innovative timepiece, at the cutting-edge of progress, which does not merely convey time but emotionally engages with the wearer with creative expression. It presents its oscillator and assortment center stage on the dial side of the watch. The spectacle of seeing the oscillator beating, along with the pallet lever moving, is mesmerising and emits an attractive force few can resist.

Tellusion Watch Face

If you are looking for a face that indeed offers a different type of look, then you will want to check out the Tellusion Watch Face. It takes advantage of a very minimalist design that takes its cues from nature. You see, it displays a white and black face that imitates what the sun setting and rising looks like. Depending on the time of day there will be a clear positioning of white encroaching on a black background that simulates the positioning of the sun in the sky.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Tellusion unites time and nature in a unique and minimalistic watch face for your android wear. It is inspired by the diurnal motions of the sky and captures the human perception of time and change. The continuous motion of the sun changes the watch face throughout the day, adding another dimension to our sense of time. Time is not just seconds ticking away – it is us, orbiting the sun on our unique and beautiful blue planet.

ArtyA - Gold Case Masterpiece

The ArtyA - Gold Case Masterpiece has a beautiful abstract art background that reacts to light. This gives it a realistic look that is often difficult to find. If you enjoy something with a bit of style that will go with just about any type of band, the ArtyA - Gold Case Masterpiece face is a perfect choice for any art lover.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

ArtyA really has outdone itself with the Gold Case Masterpiece, creating a living watch, alive with perpetual movement. The wearer sports a timepiece that will remain discreet when concealed by a sleeve – but which comes to life when the Farfalla is exposed to the light, displaying all-new reflections each time. ArtyA's handmade dials are made as a painting by talented in-house artist Dominique Arpa-Cirpka.

ArtyA - Son of Earth Butterfly

ArtyA - Son of Earth Butterfly is very similar to the above-listed ArtyA face, but this time around it uses a slightly different design that focuses on blue as its primary color. This may make it a bit more difficult to match with any style of band or watch, though it should look great on the majority of black smartwatches out there.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

ArtyA really has outdone itself with the Butterfly, creating a living watch, alive with perpetual movement. The wearer sports a timepiece that will remain discreet when concealed by a sleeve – but which comes to life when the Farfalla is exposed to the light, displaying all-new reflections each time. ArtyA's handmade dials are made as a painting by talented in-house artist Dominique Arpa-Cirpka.

Snyper - Ironclad Black

The Snyper - Ironclad Black watch face uses a black checkerboard background behind its classic diver watch style arms and numbers. This gives it a sleek look that still exudes plenty of classic charm. Whether you are going to a meeting or are out running errands, the Snyper - Ironclad Black face should look great for any occasion.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

The thinking head of the team. Uncompromising design and exemplary finish give the Ironclad a personable that commands respect. Black checkerboard design dial

Snyper - One Yellow Ltd Edition

The Snyper - One Yellow Ltd Edition watch face has a very sporty look to it thanks to the bright yellow highlights that surround the rim and cover the arms. While it may not be the most original design, it is an alright option for those looking for something a little sportier than the average face.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Inspired by the design and quality of elite forces equipment, Snyper Watches embody the physical and mental strength of world’s best snipers.

Snyper - F117 Tourbillon Black

Thanks to some large numbers and thick black bordering lines the Snyper - F117 Tourbillon Black watch face is an excellent choice for those tired of squinting at their screen. Not only can you tell the time with a quick glance, the grey, black, and red colors make this a refined yet readable face that should fit in with just about any style of device.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Inspired by the design and quality of elite forces equipment, Snyper Watches embody the physical and mental strength of world’s best snipers.

Wutronic - Zen Sushi

The Wutronic - Zen Sushi watch face takes a Japanese pop art style and runs with it. If you have been looking for something that stands out from the crowd that will slap your friends right in their face the second the glance at it, this is the face for you. Its colors are loud and almost obnoxious, yet is still fun and inviting at the same time.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Text reads: “your cheeks are falling off (ほっぺたが落ちる: hoppeta ga ochiru). A Japanese expression to say something is delicious.

Facer - Zen Garden

For all of you people out there with a green thumb, the Facer - Zen Garden watch face was made just for you. From the green leaf patterned background to the easily readable time in the center, this is a face that will work great when you are busy digging outdoors in your garden. Plus there is a single zone to add in your own complication choice, which is great for those that like to customize the details on their face.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Zen Garden / Android Wear 2.0 watch face for MWC 2017.

Surf Shack

The Surf Shack watch face is geared towards ocean lovers thanks to the pleasant wave pattern background and readable time placement. This makes it great for quick glances while surfing, but also something great for showing off the love of your hobby. The inclusion of three separate zones to place complications in is also a great feature of this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Surf Shack / Android Wear 2.0 watch face, surf style.

Wutronic - Luminous

The Wutronic - Luminous watch face is pretty simple in its design. It highlights the rim of the face along with the current time with pink neon color that is difficult to miss. Plus you get 2 zones to customize with the complications of your choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

┗|・o・|┛

Wutronic - Everything's Gonna Be Alright

If you are looking for a face to remind you to stay positive then look no further than the Wutronic - Everything's Gonna Be Alright watch face. It utilizes a friendly party-themed background and clearly labeled numbers for a face that not only exemplifies a fun mood but earnestly exudes positivity thanks to the inclusion of the words "Everything's Gonna Be Alright."

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Sometimes you just have to stay posi.

Facer - I Love This Town

My honest opinion of the Facer - I Love This Town watch face is that is is quite garish. The pink background makes things painful on the eyes, though it is nice to see a customizable zone for adding in the name of your particular city in order to show some love for your hometown.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Try the new theme feature with this free watch face and show your love for your town.