Google is constantly adding new features to its G Suite line of products to make you more productive. The latest additions comprise of over 60 new languages to the Docs and Slides font catalogs, as well as updates to document copying that allow for comments and suggestions to be transferred over.

If you haven't already, you'll soon be able to see font availability for 62 new languages, including non-Latin ones like Cyrillic and Devanagari. These can be found under the 'More fonts' option at the bottom of the 'Fonts' menu. Additionally, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms templates are now available in European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French and Brazilian Portuguese. Other languages, including Hindi, will be added soon as well.

Additionally, copying documents in Docs, Sheets, and Slides now yields a self-explanatory option called 'Copy comments and suggestions.' Tick this box, and the comments and suggestions made on the original document will transfer to the new one. These will also come up with an indicator that they were copied from the original.

These changes are rolling out now, and will hit all G Suite users within three days.