Samsung's latest wearables lineup has barely been on sale five minutes, but we're already seeing some good deals on them. The Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro, both of which were only launched last month, can be had for $30 off the MSRP at the moment, from various retailers.

The Gear Sport was just reviewed by Ryan, and he was pretty impressed with it. He thought the experience was as close as he's seen to a compelling smartwatch for average users, with the high price point of £300 being one of the only negatives he could find with it.

$30 may not seem like a huge discount, but it's not bad this early in a product's lifecycle, and could persuade some people who were hovering to hit that buy button at last. Here are the participating sellers:

Other retailers may have the same deal, so I suggest you check your preferred store before you make a purchase. Both watches run Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS, come with 4GB storage, and are equipped with GPS, as well as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. If you can stump up the cash, either would make for a decent entrance into smart wearables, particularly if you intend to use them for getting fit.