DJI has been a leading name in drones for some time, with a large lineup with entries at various price points. We've actually reviewed the more budget-oriented DJI Spark and found it to be a great product overall. But if you're looking for something a little more upscale, the Mavic Pro is being discounted in anticipation of Black Friday.

Within the Mavic Pro's compact body are a number of technologies, including the OcuSync transmission system that features up to 4.3 miles of range, ActiveTrack and TapFly to produce professional-looking video, and Obstacle Avoidance so you don't run into anything. It can go up to 40mph for as long as 27 minutes. As the 4.4 stars on Amazon reveal, the Mavic Pro is an all-around fantastic drone.

Amazon is offering the Mavic Pro in its base configuration with a controller and a battery for just $899, a sizable $100 off the MSRP. But if you aspire to do more with your drone, the 'Fly More' bundle adds two additional batteries, two more propellers, a charging hub, a car charge, a battery to power bank adapter, and a shoulder bag for $1144 - $155 off the regular price. As always, Prime shipping is available from Amazon, so you won't have to wait too long to have this drone and its stabilized 4K camera recording beautiful aerial footage for you.