Among the impending Black Friday deals are some good prices on phones. One of those is the Honor 6X, a device that was already cheap. Now, however, you can pick it up for just $149.99, which is $50 off the going price.

I reviewed the 6X what feels like an eternity ago and I was actually fairly impressed. For the price, it's a good phone, minus Huawei's EMUI "skin" — although, the Nougat update made things a whole lot better, so I give the Chinese manufacturer props for that. At $150, I don't find it hard to recommend this phone, if you can live without 5GHz WiFi, USB-C, and an oleophobic coating on the screen.

As a refresher, the Honor 6X sports a 5.5" 1080p IPS display, a Kirin 655, 32GB of storage (plus a microSD slot), 3GB of RAM, 12MP+2MP rear/8MP front cameras, a 3,340mAh battery, and a very fast fingerprint sensor. All three colors are on sale at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy. Select whichever retailer you prefer below.