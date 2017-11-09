



As enthusiasts, we enjoy watching livestreams to learn about the latest devices as live events are happening. But if you had the opportunity to actually attend such an event, would you pay to go? You might want to ask yourself this question, as OnePlus will be offering tickets to its OnePlus 5T unveiling on November 16th in Brooklyn, New York for $40 a pop.

The event will take place on November 16th at 11am Eastern time at an as of yet undisclosed location in Brooklyn, one of New York City's five boroughs. Tickets will be available for $40 apiece. Of course, there'll still be an accompanying livestream, but a live experience will allow you to escape the stutters and breakdowns that these livestreams are often plagued with online. Plus, you'll (technically) get the news a few seconds quicker, which might be important to those of you OnePlus fanboys out there.

We're not really sure why OnePlus is charging $40, and it seems like some forum users aren't either. It sounds like it could be an interesting business idea, but there has to be some sort of reward other than the opportunity to watch a keynote presentation in person instead of in the comfort of your home. We're speculating that there might be live music and/or some sort of incentive offered to event-goers for the 5T, but nothing is specifically mentioned in the forum post. We've reached out to OnePlus for comment to see if there's any real reason to go to this event.

If you're interested in attending the unveiling, tickets will be available starting November 8th at 12pm ET here.