Following the short-lived, but extreme, success of Pokemon GO, Niantic Labs has announced its latest augmented reality title. Fans of J.K. Rowling's literary works, rejoice, because Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will let you step into the wizarding world via AR (just like I know you all have always dreamed).

I'll admit that the Pokemon GO thing went right over my head, despite my enjoyment of the source series when I was younger. I did have a lot of fun with Niantic's first game, Ingress. And while I'm not the biggest HP fan in the world, I think this game will be worth paying attention to, also — the day Niantic does a Lord of the Rings title, I'll be a lot more excited.

The game will turn your neighborhoods into a landscape filled with magical creatures, spells to learn, and powerful enemies to take down. Like Pokemon GO, it's pretty safe to assume that Wizards Unite will have a strong community aspect to it (a concept that Destiny has gotten me a lot more comfortable with). Niantic did not give any word on when we can expect this game to drop, so we'll just need to wait with baited breath.