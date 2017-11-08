Search engine enthusiasts with their fingers on the pulse may remember an old Google feature called 'Quick view.' We wrote about it being tested for Wikipedia articles all the way back in 2013, and it seemed destined to be used for other websites, too. Google decided to kill it just a couple of months later, without reason, but it seems it could be coming back in a new guise.

We've seen similar time-saving features since, such as Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), but now it looks like Quick view could be returning, this time for shopping results. Take a look at the video below to see it in action:

As you can see, Quick view for shopping opens up a larger card showing more information and allows you to scroll through similar options from different retailers with links to visit each site to make a purchase. There's also a section beneath the cards with two tabs, one for further related items (perhaps a bit redundant) and another for a full description of the product you're currently focused on.

I've not got this UI on any of my devices, so it's likely at an early testing stage right now, and there's no saying whether it'll ever be rolled out more widely. It could conceivably be used for more than just shopping results, if it makes it that far. Without getting to play with it myself, it's hard to say how useful it is right now. All we can do is keep our eyes peeled and see if it shows up for us to test out.