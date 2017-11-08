Well, we already knew that Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition was going to release by the end of this year, though it is looking like the release will be sooner rather than later thanks to the game's fresh availability for pre-registration on the Play Store. So not only can you sign up to receive a notification once this title is officially available, there is an all-new trailer to accompany this pre-registration that reveals some new scenes of gameplay.

While there is still no set date for release, I am going to assume that we should be able to play this game sometime soon since we can all pre-register for the title as of today. What we do know so far is that this is going to be a very large game. The storage required is stated to be a whopping 5GB, and 8GB is needed if you want to play with high-resolution textures. The recommended minimum CPU specs require a device that can run at 1.5GHz or greater and you will also need at least 2GB of RAM. Apparently, even if you meet these lofty requirements some devices may still not be able to run the game, so you may want to do some research before you spend any money on this once it is out.

Luckily it is known that Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition will be an episodic release, meaning that the first episode will be offered for free, with the other 9 chapters being available on release day for their own individual prices. This is a great way to test out if your device can run the game appropriately thanks to being able to experience the first chapter in the game without needing to put down any cash. Sadly it is still unknown how much each subsequent chapter will cost or if they will be offered as a complete package for a slight savings over purchasing them all individually.

Usually, this type of monetization scheme means that we can expect Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition to be a premium release, though this is Square Enix after all, so a wait and see attitude may prove to be the best approach before any final judgments are made.

If you happen to pore through the Play Store listing, you will notice that it hints at an intuitive control scheme that apparently revolves around tapping on the screen. You tap to move, tap to talk to NPCs, and tap to fight. While all of this sounds easy enough, I do have to wonder if the controls will wind up feeling a little too dumbed down.

In my opinion Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is looking like it's shaping up to be a solid game, which I have to admit has me pretty excited. While the chibi characters and tap-centric controls may not appeal to everyone, being able to revisit the world of Final Fantasy XV on Android is most definitely an exciting proposition. Here is hoping that Square Enix can pull it off without any of the downsides often found in the majority of mobile games.