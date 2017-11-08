The Galaxy Note 8 is a pretty phone, but those of us in the US were stuck picking between the "Midnight Black" and "Orchid Gray" versions. The true looker in Samsung's lineup was the "Deepsea Blue" color variant, which was only sold in other markets. That changes today with news that Samsung is bringing this color to the US. It won't be available everywhere, though.
The Deepsea Blue Note 8 is a new color variant this year, which replaces Coral Blue. Although, that color was also held back in the US until a few months after the release of phones like the Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy S8. Unlike Coral Blue, Deepsea Blue has blue anodized edges instead of the flashy gold on the Coral Blue phones. It's also a bit darker than the Coral Blue Samsung has been doing for its last few phones
Let's say you've gotta have this new blue phone. Well, you can pick it up from Best Buy or Samsung starting November 16th. Best Buy doesn't sell phones from T-Mobile, so there's no Tmo-locked version of the blue Note 8. You can get it on Sprint, AT&T or Verizon from Best Buy. Samsung will sell an unlocked version of the Deepsea Blue Note 8 that works on all carriers. Pricing should be the same as other versions of the phone, so between $900 and $1,000 total.
Press Release
Samsung adds Deepsea Blue color to Galaxy Note8 Portfolio in the U.S.
Just in time for the holidays, the Galaxy Note8 Deepsea Blue will be available exclusively at Best Buy stores and online at BestBuy.com and Samsung.com
Ridgefield Park, NJ – November 8, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced that the Galaxy Note8 Deepsea Blue will be available to U.S consumers beginning November 16 – just in time for the holiday shopping season. Consumers will be able to choose from AT&T, Sprint and Verizon carrier-specific versions of the Galaxy Note8 at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com, as well as the unlocked versions available at Best Buy and Samsung.com.
With the addition of Deepsea Blue to the Galaxy Note8 portfolio, consumers will now have another color option to choose from in addition to Orchid Gray and Midnight Black.
Introduced in August, the Galaxy Note8, is the next level Note for people who want to do bigger things. With Galaxy Note8, consumers get Samsung’s most powerful smartphone camera featuring two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses to capture stunning photos, even in lowlight environments, a bigger Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand and the S Pen to communicate in more personal ways. The Galaxy Note8 is designed for the way consumers lead their lives and lean on technology today.
Samsung Trade-In Program For U.S. customers who trade-in an eligible device, they can receive an instant trade-in credit towards a Galaxy Note8 in any color. For more information on Samsung’s trade-in program, visit http://www.samsung.com/us/trade-in/.
Galaxy Note8 Features:
- Infinity Display: The Galaxy Note8 has the biggest screen ever on a Note device. The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display lets you see more and scroll less. The Galaxy Note8 gives you more room to watch, read and draw—making it the ultimate multitasking smartphone.
- S Pen: Since its introduction, the S Pen has been one of the Note’s defining features. With the Note8, the enhanced S Pen includes a finer tip and improved pressure sensitivity1, unlocking new ways to write, draw and interact with the phone and communicate with others, including:
- Live Messages which allows users to bring messages to life. Users can now handwrite a message, add special effects and share it as an animated GIF2 on several popular messaging and social apps.
- An improved Translate feature lets users not only translate individual words, but full sentences in 71 languages and instantly convert units and foreign currencies.
- Always On Display: This feature allows users to stay on top of notifications without unlocking their phone. In addition, the screen off memo allows you to take notes as soon as you take out the S Pen. From there, you can pin a note to the Always On Display, edit it right there and write as many pages as you need—up to 100 pages.
- Best-in-Class Camera: Samsung has set the standard for smartphone cameras, and with the Galaxy Note8 Samsung is delivering its most powerful camera yet:
- The Galaxy Note8 is the first smartphone with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses with a 2x optical zoom, so you can take great shots, even when zoomed. It also features a 8MP Smart Auto Focus front-facing camera for sharp selfies and video chats.
- For more advanced photo taking, the Galaxy Note8 Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field, unlike some other smartphone cameras, by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect in preview mode and even after you take the photo.
- In Dual Capture mode, both rear cameras take two pictures simultaneously—and you can keep both images: one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background. The camera also has a Dual Pixel sensor with rapid auto focus, so you can capture sharp and clear shots even in low-light environments.
The Galaxy Note8 is built on the Galaxy legacy—a collection of unique features and capabilities that, together, have redefined the mobile experience, including:
- IP68 Water and Dust Resistance
- Fast wireless charging4
- Samsung Knox defense-grade security
- Powerful performance with 64GB of storage, 6GB RAM and expandable memory up to 256GB6
Comments