The Galaxy Note 8 is a pretty phone, but those of us in the US were stuck picking between the "Midnight Black" and "Orchid Gray" versions. The true looker in Samsung's lineup was the "Deepsea Blue" color variant, which was only sold in other markets. That changes today with news that Samsung is bringing this color to the US. It won't be available everywhere, though.

The Deepsea Blue Note 8 is a new color variant this year, which replaces Coral Blue. Although, that color was also held back in the US until a few months after the release of phones like the Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy S8. Unlike Coral Blue, Deepsea Blue has blue anodized edges instead of the flashy gold on the Coral Blue phones. It's also a bit darker than the Coral Blue Samsung has been doing for its last few phones

Let's say you've gotta have this new blue phone. Well, you can pick it up from Best Buy or Samsung starting November 16th. Best Buy doesn't sell phones from T-Mobile, so there's no Tmo-locked version of the blue Note 8. You can get it on Sprint, AT&T or Verizon from Best Buy. Samsung will sell an unlocked version of the Deepsea Blue Note 8 that works on all carriers. Pricing should be the same as other versions of the phone, so between $900 and $1,000 total.