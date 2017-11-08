The Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in. Best Buy is jumping the gun early with a crazy awesome deal on Jaybird's Freedom F5 Bluetooth earphones. Right now, you can pick up a pair for just $49.99, a total savings of $100 off the MSRP.

Jaybird is one of the better-known names in the Bluetooth audio space. The company's earphones are often an easy recommendation, especially since the trademark fins make finding the right fit for your ears easier than many other products. The Freedom F5 is touted to have eight hours of battery life and sweat-resistance, making them a good choice for athletes.

Best Buy has only the Black Special Edition color on sale — every other version will run you the full $149.99. Check out the source link below if you're interested.