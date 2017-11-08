Today, virtually the smallest mainstream Android flagship on the market is the 5.0" Pixel 2. That's a nice phone, but it's pricey and might still be too big for your liking. It's a good thing that the Xperia XZ1 Compact exists, then, and it's even better that it's currently discounted on Amazon to just $504.99. That's nearly $100 off on a still-new phone.

The XZ1 Compact comes with all of the XZ1's great specs, but in a smaller package. The display is 720p, but it's still 319ppi with the 4.6" size. There are also a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 19MP 'Motion Eye' camera with 960fps slow-motion recording, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a decently-sized 2700mAh battery. It also has front-facing speakers, IP68 water resistance, and Android Oreo on board. You'd be hard-pressed to find better specs in a smaller package.

MSRP for this bad boy is $599.99, but Amazon is currently offering a $95 discount to $504.99. However, this discount is only available on the Black color, with the others still at $549.99. There's no indication of any stock limitations, and Prime shipping is present. Hit the source link below to grab the tiniest mainstream flagship today.