I think that there's just something about this week that has made it so that I have no idea what day it actually is. Luckily, Google was kind enough to remind me that it is, in fact, Wednesday, which means it's time for another list of app sales. We have a lot fewer today than we did on Monday, which may be good or bad, depending on how you look at it.
Free
Apps
- English Tenses $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- SQL Mini Plus-SQLite Editor $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Incoquito $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Interview Genius $3.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Games
- SunnyFunnies: Hide and Seek – learning made fun $1.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- SunnyFunnies: Umbrellas – learning made fun $1.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- The Shadow Sun $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Anderafin PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- SliderMania Animals Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- SliderMania Wonders Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Stay Zen (Ad Free) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Crazy BB $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Castle of Nightmare Gold $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Let It Be O - Pixel 2 Minimalist Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Christmas 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- FineArtPaper - grand wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
Sale
Apps
- English Text Expansion Keyboard $3.49 -> $1.99; 4 days left
Games
- SlenderMan Origins 3 Full Paid $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sea of Giants:(Full) Lost Island Adventure Mission $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $1.99 -> $1.19; 6 days left
- Zoolax Nights:Evil Clowns Full, Escape Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Black Pink HD Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Card UI - Material Cards Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Oreo Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- STALLION Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
