Android Pay seems set to launch in Brazil next week, and it looks like that may not be the only country where the payment service will be rolling out to on November 14. According to press invites, Google will also be hosting an event in Prague on that same day where it will likely be revealing details on the expansion of Android Pay into the Czech Republic.

Google had announced back in May that it planned to extend Android Pay into several more markets beyond the ten in which it was already available, going as far as naming a few by name: Brazil, Canada, Russia, Spain, and Taiwan. That list was not exhaustive, and now we know that the Czech Republic was one of the other countries Google was hinting at.

Details are still scant on which banks Google will be partnering with at launch, with Komerční banka being the only one we've heard rumors of so far.