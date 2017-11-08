Xiaomi has never shied away from copying Apple, especially when it comes to design. Last year's original Mi Mix was a substantial departure from the company's previous phones, and its edge-to-edge screen (minus the bottom bar) made headlines worldwide. Here are a year later, and bezel-less phones are a bit more common now, with the iPhone X gaining the most attention.

Xiaomi just released the Mi Mix 2, with roughly the same design as last year's model, and is a pretty great device (Jordan is in the process of reviewing it). But it looks like another variation could be in the works, one that looks far more like an iPhone X. A few alleged pictures of the 'Mi Mix 2s' showed up Weibo (where else?), with a large cutout at the top.

The iPhone X's notch is filled with sensors for face recognition, along with a front-facing camera. Pumping up the exposure on one of the pictures seems to indicate that the Mix 2s' notch has a camera, an earpiece speaker, and a possibly an ambient light sensor:

None of the pictures show the entire bottom of the device, which means there could potentially be a small bottom bezel. Specifications for the device are unknown at this time, but the internal hardware is probably very similar (if not identical) to the Mi Mix 2.