"Sony's goal is to provide our customers the Smart Home functionality they desire in the manner they choose. With the Google Assistant, Sony TV owners get all the answers and tasks they need done, just by using their voice," said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics. "This software update is available today for those that already own, or plan to buy, a supported Sony 4K HDR television with Android TV – bringing new innovative technologies to our customers."

Discover and Engage with Your Content

With the Google Assistant, users can play back content or request to stream their favorite TV show from selected services such as YouTube and Netflix. With so much great content available, the Google Assistant makes it easy to find the perfect show or movie by providing a natural voice interface. For example, you can ask the Google Assistant for Netflix titles directly: "Play Stranger Things" and the Google Assistant will respond. On YouTube, users will be able to seamlessly look for new, popular, or highly rated content by simply asking the Google Assistant, and then using voice commands to play the selection. Users can stay engaged by asking the Google Assistant questions about the content being played.

Control Your Smart Home Devices

The Google Assistant works with more than 1,000 smart devices from 150+ popular brands, and these now work seamlessly on Sony's Android TVs. Now it's easy to find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game, dim the lights, set the thermostat to 72 degrees, and more with the Google Assistant on your Sony TV.

Sony TVs with the Google Assistant built-in include: XBR-Z9D, XBR-X800D, XBR-X750/X700D, and all 2017 Sony Android TVs. For more information on Google Assistant compatible Sony 4K HDR televisions with Android TV, see http://www.sony.com/electronics/tv/t/televisions. Disclaimer regarding third-party services: Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Sony bears no responsibility in the event that services offered by third parties are changed, disrupted, suspended or terminated. For more information and the latest news on all Sony products, please visit www.sony.com/news.

